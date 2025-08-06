Putin hosts Trump’s envoy for high-stakes talks ahead of Ukraine deadline - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday.

The talks come just days before a critical deadline set by the Trump administration for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. If no deal is struck by Friday, Washington has warned of sweeping economic consequences, including “severe tariffs” and additional penalties that may also impact countries purchasing Russian oil, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Kremlin did not disclose further details about the content or outcome of the discussions.

A video of the meeting has also been released.

