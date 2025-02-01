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Russia-china Treaty
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Russia’s State Duma has ratified a treaty on “deepening allied cooperation” with South Ossetia, a Georgian breakaway region recognised by Moscow following the 2008 war. In Tbilisi, the agreement is being described as another step towards the de facto annexation of the occupied territory.14 May 2026-13:56
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The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization has warned that the world could face renewed nuclear testing if major powers such as the United States or Russia resume tests, raising concerns over a potential escalation in global nuclear tensions.01 May 2026-11:10
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Pope Leo has called on the United States and Russia to renew their last remaining nuclear arms control agreement, warning that the world must avoid entering a new arms race.04 Feb 2026-14:20
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U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled he may allow the New START nuclear arms control treaty with Russia to expire next month, the last remaining agreement limiting the two countries’ strategic arsenals, the New York Times reported.09 Jan 2026-09:30
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Poland launched its largest military exercise of the year, Iron Defender-25, on September 1, involving about 30,000 Polish and allied troops and 600 pieces of equipment, the country’s Armed Forces General Command reported.02 Sep 2025-10:35
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Russia stands ready to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan if necessary, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.25 Jun 2025-15:28
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