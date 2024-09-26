Putin reaffirms Moscow’s right to nuclear response in defense of Russia and Belarus

President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State

“All these issues have been agreed upon with the Belarusian side and the President of Belarus. Including the case when the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty,” Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council standing conference on nuclear deterrence on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing the Kremlin’s website Putin also suggested amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine. Thus, the draft Basic Principles expand the group of states and military alliances in respect of which nuclear deterrence is exercised and expand the list of military threats to be neutralized by nuclear deterrence measures.“I would like to draw your attention specifically to the following. The updated version of the document is supposed to regard an aggression against Russia from any non-nuclear state but involving or supported by any nuclear state as their joint attack against the Russian Federation,” he added.

