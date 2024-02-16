Putin received report on Navalny’s death, says Kremlin spokesman

Putin received report on Navalny’s death, says Kremlin spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a report on the death of Alexey Navalny, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The president received the report," the spokesman said. "The report came from Moscow."

Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony after feeling sick shortly after the walk.

News.Az