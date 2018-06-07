Putin regrets lack of time spent with grandchildren

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes he had more time to spend with his grandchildren, as he himself said during his annual televised question and answer session dubbed The Direct Line, TASS reports.



"I must confess that I don’t have time [to spend with the grandchildren]," he said. "These sorts of issues are always difficult: if I don’t have time, it means I don’t manage my time well enough," Putin acknowledged. The president said, "I would like to spend more time my grandkids, that’s true."

The president also said that his grandchildren "are growing up, they are healthy, everything is fine." When asked if he gave his grandchildren toys, Putin replied that he did.

