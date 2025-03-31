Putin remains unconditionally open to contacts with Trump - Kremlin

"The president remains totally open to contacts with Trump, so their conversation will be arranged very promptly if it is needed," he said at a briefing, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Trump announced his intention to call Putin again this week.

On March 18, the presidents of Russia and the United States had their second telephone conversation this year. They discussed possible parameters for a future Ukrainian settlement, the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, cooperation in the Middle East, as well as the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.