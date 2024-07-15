Putin's special envoy: Azerbaijan is one of Russia’s main partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is one of Russia’s main partners. Our countries are bound by thousands and even millions of bonds at the level of family and business relations,” Boris Titov, the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, told journalists at the Russian embassy in Baku.

"There are many Azerbaijanis working in Russia, as well as there are many Russians living in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan, and that is the factor that lies at the heart of our relationship," he added.

News.Az