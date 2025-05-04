Yandex metrika counter

Putin says he hopes nuclear weapons won't be needed in Ukraine

  • Politics
  • Share
Putin says he hopes nuclear weapons won't be needed in Ukraine
Sergei Bobylev / Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that there has been no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and expressed hope that such a situation will not occur, News.Az informs via Reuters.

In a fragment of an upcoming interview with Russian state television published on Telegram, Putin said that Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion".

Responding to a question about Ukrainian strikes on Russia from a state television reporter, Putin said: "There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required."

Fear of nuclear escalation has been a factor in US officials' thinking since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Former CIA Director William Burns has said there was a real risk in late 2022 that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      