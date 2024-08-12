Putin says Ukraine will be retaliated against for Kursk attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine was trying to undermine Russian stability with its incursion into the south of the country, but it would not succeed, News.az reports.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are increasing dramatically for them, including among the most combat-ready units, units that the enemy is transferring to our border," Putin told a televised meeting with top security officials and regional governors.The Russian president noted that the leadership of Kyiv has taken the path to destroy the Ukrainian people."The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will, without a doubt, be achieved. However, we cannot even discuss negotiations with those who strike at civilian populations, civilian infrastructure without distinction, or attempt to create a threat to nuclear energy facilities," Putin said.Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the possibility of new attacks on border regions of Ukraine, including issuing a warning about being prepared for provocations in the Bryansk region.

News.Az