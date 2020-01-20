Yandex metrika counter

Putin submits draft law on change to Constitution to State Duma

Putin submits draft law on change to Constitution to State Duma

The President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft law on change to Constitution to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) for consideration, said the Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov in his statement to journalists, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

"The co-chairs of the Constitutional Commission Andrey Klishas, Pavel Krasheninnikov, and Taliya Khabrieva will act as representatives of the Russian President during consideration of the draft law in the State Duma," D. Peskov said.

