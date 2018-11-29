Putin to discuss bilateral relations, strategic security with Trump in Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

At his forthcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump in Argentina Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss bilateral relations, strategic security and regional conflicts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday, TASS reported.

"Bilateral relations-connected issues will come first. We should give thought to how to start discussing bilateral relations, strategic security and disarmament, and regional conflicts," Peskov said when asked what themes the Russian leader hoped to touch upon at the negotiations with Trump.

News.Az

