Putin to run in Russia’s 2024 presidential election

Vladimir Putin confirmed his candidacy for the 2024 Russian Federation presidential elections, News.Az reports.

He made the announcement, following an event held at the Kremlin.

Putin's current term as the head of the state is due to end on May 7, 2024.

The upper house of Russia's parliament has approved March 17, 2024, as the date for the country's upcoming presidential elections.

News.Az