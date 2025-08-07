Putin to visit India in late August

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to make a working visit to India at the end of August.

This was confirmed by Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Sergei Shoigu met Ajit Doval and affirmed Moscow's dedication to bolster the strategic partnership with India.

This meeting occurred after Donald Trump's pledge to increase tariffs on India due to its Russian oil acquisitions.

