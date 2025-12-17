+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine, using either diplomacy or military force. He also signaled plans to expand a “security buffer zone” in the region.

“First, the goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We prefer to resolve the conflict through diplomacy,” Putin said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“If the opposing side refuses substantive discussions, Russia will reclaim its historical lands by military means and expand the buffer zone.”

Currently, Russia controls Crimea, nearly all of Donbas, and large parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with territories in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv. Putin’s remarks suggest Moscow may pursue further territorial gains.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are attempting to retake the northeastern town of Kupiansk, claiming 90% control, though Russia disputes this.

Putin also accused European leaders of spreading fear of a war with Russia, calling it “pure nonsense.” He stressed Russia does not seek war with Europe but is prepared if provoked.

