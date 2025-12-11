Russia hits Ukraine with 154 missiles, drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine, firing 154 missiles and drones at energy facilities and frontline regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday.

According to the Air Force, the barrage included 151 Shahed and Gerbera attack drones launched from multiple sites in Russia and occupied Crimea, along with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Kursk region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kremenchuk in the Poltava region was the primary target, with additional strikes reported in the Odesa region and other frontline areas. Critical energy infrastructure was again at the center of Russia’s offensive.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted the majority of the incoming weapons, shooting down: 83 Shahed/Gerbera drones, and 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Despite the interceptions, the Air Force confirmed that 69 drones and one ballistic missile hit 34 locations, causing fires and damage to energy sites. No casualty figures have been released.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities confirmed direct hits on energy facilities in Kremenchuk, where fires broke out as a result of the attack. The city previously suffered severe outages on December 7, when drones and Kinzhal missiles knocked out water and electricity supplies.

