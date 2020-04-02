Putin's second address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his second address to the nation on the coronavirus situation in the last eight days. The head of state’s speech is b

The president declared that paid non-working days in Russia would be prolonged until April 30, TASS reports.

"We have not passed the peak of the epidemic in the world and in our country yet. Due to this, I have decided to prolong the non-working days until the end of the month, that is, until April 30." He stressed that workers would still be paid during the days-off.

Public agencies, pharmacies, groceries, essential good shops will continue working during the days-off, the president informed.

Vladimir Putin has thanked all those who observe coronavirus prevention recommendations, in particular medics. "I am certain that all citizens will join their voices to the deepest thanks to our medical workers," Putin stated in his televised message.

"I would like to sincerely thank all of you without an exception and to say ‘thank you’ to the volunteers and all people who have not stayed indifferent and realized their personal responsibility for the struggle against the epidemic and strictly follow the recommendations of the authorities and medical specialists, caring about their own health as well as that of their relatives and dear ones and the security of all those around," Putin said.

According to the president, Russian authorities managed to win time for preventive measures against the coronavirus. "The days-off declared nationwide, and also self-isolation envisaged for residents of many regions allowed us to win time for preventive measures, mobilize all the bodies of power and build up resources of the health care system in order to fight the epidemic maximally efficiently, banking both on our own experience and the best practices of other countries," Putin stressed.

Russia is managing to shield elderly people against the coronavirus and prevent the infection’s spread in educational institutions, the Russian leader said.

"I consider it principally important that we are generally managing so far to shield people of older generations against the serious threat and to prevent an outbreak of the epidemic in kindergartens, schools, higher education institutions, and other educational establishments," Putin said.

News.Az

