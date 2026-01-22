Qarabağ’s earnings revealed after latest victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football powerhouse Qarabağ continues to boost its financial gains in the UEFA Champions League, with new figures showing the club’s growing revenue from Europe’s top-tier competition.

According to reports, the Agdam-based side has collected 10 points after seven rounds in the Champions League league phase. This performance has already brought Qarabağ total earnings of €7.05 million (approximately 14 million Azerbaijani manats) from match results alone, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under UEFA’s current prize structure, each victory in the league phase is rewarded with €2.1 million, while a draw earns €750,000. Qarabağ’s steady point accumulation has therefore translated directly into rising financial returns.

Beyond match-based rewards, the club also secured a significant guaranteed payment for qualifying for the Champions League league stage. That qualification alone generated €23.7 million (around 47.1 million manats) in revenue.

Taking all earnings into account, Qarabağ’s total income for the current European season has reached approximately €30.75 million (about 61.11 million manats), marking one of the most profitable campaigns in the club’s history.

These figures underline Qarabağ’s continued growth not only as Azerbaijan’s leading football representative in Europe, but also as a financially strengthening club capable of competing on the continental stage.

News.Az