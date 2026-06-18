Qatar Airways expands global reach with 85% network recovery

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Qatar Airways Group has restored its network to 85 percent of pre-crisis levels and has established two new executive roles aimed at sharpening its operations and strengthening its focus on customers.

In a statement, the air carrier said that the milestone was achieved with the launch of the airline’s summer 2026 schedule this week, which includes more than 140 daily departures from Doha to over 160 destinations worldwide, News.Az reports.

This development meets a target the Group set earlier this year, during the height of regional disruption that had grounded much of its network, aiming to rebuild to 85 percent capacity by mid-June.

The two newly created appointments are intended to support three key priorities that will define the Group’s next phase of growth. These priorities focus on delivering a world-class passenger experience at every point of contact, expanding both the passenger and cargo network with a modern fleet and the next generation of Qsuite, and investing in its workforce through development, succession planning, and the skills required for the years ahead.

Both of the new roles report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater.

The Chief Operating Officer will bring the Group's operational functions under a single leader, with focus on accountability, performance and the highest standards of safety. The role is taken up by Abdulla Ali, a Qatari national, promoted from his current position as Senior Vice President of Ground Services. Mr Ali brings extensive experience across airline, airport and network operations, with a proven record of delivery and of leading high-performing teams.

The Chief Customer Officer brings the brand and customer touchpoints under one coordinated focus, ensuring consistency, excellence and warmth throughout the customer journey. The role is taken up by Calum Laming, a dual Irish and British national, who most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at British Airways from 2022 until earlier this year, and has held senior customer-focused positions at major international airlines including Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand.

News.Az