Qatar issues ‘elevated’ threat alert after blasts over Doha
Source: Al Jazeera

Authorities in Qatar have issued an emergency alert warning residents that the security threat level has been raised to “elevated.”

The alert was sent out after multiple explosions were heard above Doha earlier, amid reports of aerial interceptions in the area, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert and follow updates from authorities as the explosions continue.


