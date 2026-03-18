- News
- Ras Laffan
Tag:
Ras Laffan
-
QatarEnergy LNG cargoes stranded inside the Gulf during the Strait of Hormuz disruption have reportedly found an alternative discharge point at Dubai’s Jebel Ali terminal.08 May 2026-14:58
-
-
Two vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ras Laffan, Qatar, turned back after heading east toward the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data.06 Apr 2026-14:24
-
-
In an escalation of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, Israel targeted Iran's vital South Pars gas field on Wednesday. In retaliation, Iran launched strikes on energy facilities throughout the Gulf region, including an attack on a gas facility at Qatar's Ras Laffan plant earlier today.19 Mar 2026-22:59
-
-
-
-
QatarEnergy, the operator of the Ras Laffan industrial complex, says it is responding to significant fires at the facility following a missile strike, with extensive damage reported.19 Mar 2026-09:37
-
-
QatarEnergy said it is dealing with “sizeable fires” at the Ras Laffan Industrial City following a reported missile strike, raising concerns over global energy supplies.19 Mar 2026-09:06
-
-
A fire has broken out at Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery following an Iranian attack.18 Mar 2026-22:46
-