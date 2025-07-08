Yandex metrika counter

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks will take time

Photo: Al Jazeera

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, has stated that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will require time.

“I don’t think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this,” Majed Al-Ansari said as discussions continued into a third day in Doha, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“What is happening right now is that both delegations are in Doha. We are speaking with them separately on a framework for the talks. So talks have not begun, as of yet, but we are talking to both sides over that framework,” he told a Doha news conference.


