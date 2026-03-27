Qatar urges coexistence with Iran amid Gulf tensions

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A senior Qatari official has called for long-term coexistence between Gulf states and Iran, saying countries in the region must find ways to live alongside each other despite ongoing tensions.

Speaking on regional relations, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties across the Gulf and rejected the idea that conflict could permanently reshape the region, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Iran has been here for a millennia. The people in this region have been here for a millennia. Nobody’s going anywhere. Total annihilation is not an option,” he said.

He added that regional states would inevitably remain neighbours and must work toward peaceful coexistence in the long term.

“We will live next to each other… we have to find ways of living next to each other,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts to manage security risks in the Gulf.

News.Az