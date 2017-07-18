Yandex metrika counter

Qatar’s volleyball players have training camp in Azerbaijan

Qatar`s young volleyball players are having a training camp in Azerbaijan together with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

The training camp will feature several friendlies between the Azerbaijani and Qatari teams.

A similar training camp involving players of both countries will be held in Qatar in the near future.

