Qatar’s volleyball players have training camp in Azerbaijan
- 18 Jul 2017 05:12
- Sports
Qatar`s young volleyball players are having a training camp in Azerbaijan together with their Azerbaijani counterparts.
The training camp will feature several friendlies between the Azerbaijani and Qatari teams.
A similar training camp involving players of both countries will be held in Qatar in the near future.
