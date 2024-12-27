Qazaq Air suspends flights to Russia's Yekaterinburg for safety reasons

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air has decided to suspend its Astana-Yekaterinburg flights until January 27, 2025.

According to the company's press service, the suspension of flights was carried out to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members based on the results of an ongoing risk assessment of flights to Russia, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. The airline will continue to operate flights to Omsk and Novosibirsk, which currently continue to meet the Qazaq Air risk assessment criteria. Resumption of flights to Yekaterinburg will be carried out based on the results of a re-assessment of risks, the company’s statement posted on its official Instagram account reads.Passengers of cancelled flights will be provided with a full refund of the cost of air tickets and offered free rebooking on alternative flights of the Airline.As earlier reported, on December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau. There were 67 people on board the crashed plane, including five crew members. As a result of the tragedy near Aktau, 38 people died, including all 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, leaving 29 survivors.

