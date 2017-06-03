Quality of lawsuits to improve in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quality of lawsuits will improve in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that this is stipulated in Action Plan onthe implementation of decree No. 2199 signed by President of Azerbaijan on July 13 on additional measures to improve the country’s business environment and its position in international ratings.

