Queen Camilla withdraws from Duchess of Kent funeral due to sinusitis

Britain’s Queen Camilla has canceled her attendance at Tuesday’s funeral service for the Duchess of Kent as she recovers from acute sinusitis, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The queen, 78, wife of King Charles, is resting at Windsor Castle and is expected to recover in time for the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, which begins on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“She sends her thoughts and prayers to the Duke of Kent and the family,” a Palace spokesperson said.

Camilla had been scheduled to join King Charles and other family members at Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of the duchess, who passed away on Sept. 4.

During Trump’s visit, Queen Camilla will play a central role, including participating in a carriage procession, attending a state banquet, and giving First Lady Melania Trump a tour of Windsor Castle, including the Royal Library and Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.

Previously, Camilla had withdrawn from engagements last year due to a chest infection, while King Charles, 76, continues treatment for cancer, requiring careful management of his schedule.

