Raccoons showing early signs of domestication, America's next pet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raccoons may be edging closer to becoming America’s next unconventional pets, as new research suggests the animals are beginning to evolve physically and behaviorally in response to living near humans.

A study based on nearly 20,000 photos found that urban raccoons have shorter snouts than their rural counterparts — a shift similar to early domestication traits observed in dogs and cats. The findings, published in Frontiers in Zoology, indicate that raccoons’ growing comfort around humans may be affecting their biology, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Often called “trash pandas” or “backyard bandits,” raccoons thrive in cities where abundant garbage provides an easy food source. This steady access to human waste is a major driver of “urban domestication,” said study co-author Raffaela Lesch of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“Trash is really the kickstarter,” Lesch told Scientific American. “Wherever humans go, there’s trash — and animals love our trash.”

To exploit this food supply, raccoons must be bold enough to navigate human environments but still avoid becoming a threat. Over time, this balance appears to be dulling the species’ natural fight-or-flight response, the researchers argue. Such changes align with what scientists call domestication syndrome, which includes softer features, reduced facial structure, and behavioral shifts.

Some raccoons already live as pets and enjoy social media fame, while others remain urban nuisances. A raccoon even ran onto the field during a Major League Soccer match in Philadelphia last year, capturing national attention.

The authors also challenge the assumption that domestication begins only when humans take control through breeding. Instead, they propose that the earliest stages occur naturally — when wildlife grows accustomed to human presence.

“Only animals with dampened flight responses would succeed best,” the study concluded. “The initial steps of domestication may be driven by natural selection long before humans intervene.”

News.Az