Rain puts Australia’s T20 hopes in jeopardy

Rain threatened to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign on Tuesday as the crucial Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Kandy was delayed due to wet weather.

If the match is abandoned and points are shared, Australia — who were defeated by Sri Lanka on Monday — would be eliminated from the tournament, unable to progress from the group stage, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

A victory for Zimbabwe would secure their place in the Super Eights and knock out both Australia and Ireland.

An Ireland win, however, would keep all three teams in contention for qualification alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have already advanced.

Under T20 regulations, a minimum of five overs per side is required for a match to produce a result.

