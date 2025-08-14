Rajinikanth’s Coolie release sparks office holidays in India and Singapore

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the August 14 release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated Coolie — starring Rajinikanth as Deva — some companies in India and Singapore are giving employees the day off and even free tickets to see the film.

Singapore, Indian offices declare holidays for Coolie release One circular that is doing the rounds on social media from Uno Aqua Care in Madurai states that they declare 14 August as a holiday to avoid leaves piling up with the HR department. Not just that, the company also booked free tickets to Coolie for their employees, apart from deciding to donate food to an old-age home and an orphanage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One employee who works in Chennai revealed that she asked her boss for leave to watch Coolie. Not only was it approved, but the whole team decided to watch the film together. She wrote on LinkedIn, “I told my boss I needed leave on the 14th to watch Coolie. He approved it almost immediately. And I thought the story ended there. But nope. 1 hour later, a poll pops up in our WhatsApp group asking: "Coolie with the team?" And just like that… we’re all going to the movie together.” It seems like this is not just the norm in India but also in Singapore because a circular from Farmer Constructions PTE LTD declared a paid holiday for all its Tamil workers, apart from providing a free ticket to Coolie and Singaporean $30 for expenses. SB Mart PTE LTD also posted a notice that its convenience store will be closed from 7:30 to 11 AM on 14 August due to the release of Coolie.

News.Az