Rally devoted to 2-year-old Zahra postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rally to be held outside three embassies over the killing of 2-year-old Zahra by Armenians has been postponed, the press service for the Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a statement to APA.

“During today’s meeting with youth organizations, we came to the conclusion that direct meetings with international organizations, statements, messages, and most importantly, use of social resources, are much more effective in raising international awareness of Armenia’s acts of vandalism and terror against Azerbaijan. Therefore, youth organizations decided that the rally be postponed,” the statement said.

Earlier today, a number of Azerbaijani youth organizations came up with the initiative of holding a rally to protest the Armenian army’s killing of civilians in Fuzuli’s Alkhanli village.

On July 4, around 20:40, Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region with 82mm- and 120-mm-caliber mortars, including heavy grenade launchers.

As a result, village residents Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi (1967) and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (2015) died. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (1965) was wounded.

News.Az

News.Az