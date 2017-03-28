Ramil Usubov visits UAE - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, who is on a visit to the UAE, met with the head of the Main Directorate of Security and Special Forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE.

Oxu.Az reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UAE that Colonel-General Ramil Usubov also got acquainted with the activities and equipment of the due department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

