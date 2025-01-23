Real Madrid breaks records with €1 billion in revenue in a season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid has made history as the first football club to generate €1 billion ($1.04 billion) in revenue during a season, according to the latest Deloitte Football Money League report released Thursday.

"Cumulatively, the Money League clubs in 2023/24 generated a record €11.2 billion, an increase of 6% over the 2022/23 season, with record matchday, commercial and broadcast revenues,” said the report. “In 2023/24, the average Money League club generated €560m, comprised of €244m (44%) commercial revenue, €213m (38%) broadcast revenue, and €103m (18%) matchday revenue,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Deloitte added that Real Madrid, with the renovation of its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, boosted its ticket revenues 103% to €248 million. The club also earned €316 million from broadcast rights and €482 million from sponsorship agreements.Having finished out last season with €831 million in revenue, Real Madrid surpassed the €1 billion mark this season, jumping 26%.According to the latest Deloitte Football Money League report, Manchester City ranked second with €838 million, while Paris Saint-Germain secured third place with €806 million in revenues.

News.Az