Bayer Leverkusen are once again searching for a new manager after parting ways with Erik ten Hag just two Bundesliga games into the 2025–26 season.

Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace him, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Leverkusen had only appointed Ten Hag in the summer on a two-year deal, following Xabi Alonso’s departure to Real Madrid. But a series of poor preseason and early league results prompted the German champions to act swiftly, ending the Dutchman’s tenure after only three matches.

Raúl, 48, left his role with Real Madrid Castilla at the end of last season after six years in charge, where he was credited with developing young talents, including Club World Cup standout Gonzalo García. However, he lacks top-flight managerial experience, unlike fellow reported candidates Marco Rose and Edin Terzić.

While a move for Raúl would be a gamble, Leverkusen have benefited from taking such risks before—most notably when they handed the reins to Alonso, who delivered the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title.

