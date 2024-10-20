Real Madrid secured an away victory against Celta Vigo in the 10th round of La Liga

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior led Real Madrid to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, bringing them level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

France striker Mbappe started and opened the scoring for the Spanish champions after recovring from his muscle injury. Williot Swedberg levelled for Celta, who might have snatched a draw, but Vinicius tucked home what proved Madrid's winner after 66 minutes, News.Az reports citing Besoccer . Madrid, unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches, host Barcelona next weekend in the Clasico, after the Catalans welcome Sevilla on Sunday.With captain Dani Carvajal sidelined for months to come, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced the Spanish right-back with Lucas Vazquez. The Italian set up with a three centre-back system, breaking away from his favoured four-man defensive line to accomodate Vazquez as a wing-back. Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg missed a fine opening in the first half with Thibaut Courtois tipping his effort wide when the Swede ran through on goal. Madrid's new look defence gave Celta plenty of breathing room in attack but the visitors also looked dangerous at the other end, without carving out clear-cut chances.Mbappe slammed Madrid ahead with a long range effort which flew into the top corner after Fran Beltran gave the ball away and Eduardo Camavinga laid it off to the striker. It was the forward's first strike from outside the area for Madrid, his sixth league goal and his eighth in 12 appearances across all competitions since joining from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.Celta striker Borja Iglesias rolled home from an offside position as Claudio Giraldez's mid-table side searched for an equaliser. It was a scrappy yet lively clash and Vinicius headed over Fede Valverde's cross and fired a near post effort off-target before the break. Jude Bellingham burst into the box early in the second half and pulled a shot narrowly wide of the far post with Ancelotti applauding his attempt.Swedberg pulled Celta level with a calm finish after a fine move from the Galicians, with former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza curling in a low cross for the midfielder to stroke home. Vinicius had a goal ruled out for offside against Mbappe in the build-up as the second half continued with the same openness as the first. Javier Manquillo made a brave block to deny Mbappe before Ancelotti sent on veteran midfielder Luka Modric to try and regain control of the match.The 39-year-old Croatian, who became Real Madrid's oldest ever player ahead of 1950s and 1960s Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas, made an instant impact. Less than three minutes after coming on Modric produced a superb low pass to play in Vinicius, who slid Madrid in front past Vicente Guaita. Courtois thwarted Jonathan Bamba after the midfielder darted in behind Antonio Rudiger and tried to prod home. Celta substitute Anastasios Douvikas should have levelled in stoppage time but rolled wide with just Courtois to beat.

