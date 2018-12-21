Real Madrid to face Al Ain in FIFA Club World Cup Final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain's Real Madrid will play against the United Arab Emirates club Al Ain in 2018 FIFA Club World Cup Final on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 15th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, started in Dec. 12, will end on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The six continental champions of the tournament, namely Oceania champion Team Wellington of New Zealand, North American champion CD Guadalajara of Mexico, African champion Esperance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia, Asian champion Kashima Antlers of Japan and South America's Libertadores champion River Plate of Argentina, are the other participants of the tournament.

Last year, Real Madrid won the cup for the third time after beating Brazil's Gremio 1-0.

News.Az

