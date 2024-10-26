Real Madrid to host Barcelona in highly anticipated El Clasico showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid will face off against Barcelona on Saturday in the season's first El Clasico.

The match, part of Week 11, kicks off at 7:00 p.m. GMT at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez officiating, News.Az reports.Real Madrid aims to leverage their home advantage and the support of their fans, while Barcelona will look to continue their impressive form in La Liga, riding high on recent momentum. Currently, Barcelona sits atop the standings with 27 points, boasting nine wins and one loss. Real Madrid follows closely with 24 points from seven wins and three draws.Historically, the two teams have met 257 times, with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head record at 105 victories compared to Barcelona's 100, while 52 matches have ended in draws. In their last La Liga encounter in April, Real Madrid secured a thrilling 3-2 victory. Earlier this season, Barcelona won 2-1 in a friendly match held in New Jersey.Both teams will be missing key players due to injuries. For Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Ferran Torres will not participate. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Brahim Diaz, and Rodrygo as they prepare to host Hans-Dieter Flick's squad.

