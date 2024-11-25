Real Madrid’s Vinicius out for three weeks with hamstring injury, misses Liverpool clash

Brazilian winger Vinícius Junior has been added to Real Madrid's injury list after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury in his left leg, the club confirmed on Monday.

The injury will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks, meaning he will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool, News.Az reports, citing BeinSports."After the tests conducted today on our player Vini Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury in his left leg," the club explained on its website.The injury was diagnosed after the match against Leganés, where Real Madrid won 3-0, and in which the Brazilian played the full 90 minutes.This injury is another major setback for Real Madrid, as they lose a key player who has scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists in the 18 games he has played this season, just ahead of a crucial three-week period with important matches, starting Wednesday with the visit to Liverpool at Anfield for the fifth round of the Champions League.According to sources from the club, Vinícius' main goal is to be available for the Intercontinental match on December 18 in Qatar, although his availability will depend on the progress of his recovery.With Vinícius' injury, Real Madrid has now suffered 23 injuries this season across 14 players (the Brazilian was previously sidelined with back issues in October).Additionally, Carlo Ancelotti is left with seven players unavailable for the trip to Liverpool: Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchoueméni, Rodrygo Goes, and now Vinícius Junior.

