Recent airstrike on Qatar ‘cause for major concern’, says Azerbaijani FM

The recent airstrike on Qatar is a cause for major concern, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, the top diplomat reaffired Azerbaijan’s support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The minister called on the parties to adhere to the principles of international law and not to escalate tensions further.

FM Bayramov hailed Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve the current situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to resume negotiations between the parties and secure a permanent ceasefire.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that in the context of the Palestinian issue, Azerbaijan supports the "two-state" principle, the norms and principles of international law, and the solution in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He underscored the importance of peace initiatives towards resolving the crisis in the region, as well as humanitarian aid. In this context, the minister noted that Azerbaijan has allocated $2 million in humanitarian aid since 2023, when the escalation began, as a continuation of its support to the brotherly people of Palestine in previous years. Minister Bayramov also highlighted the support projects Azerbaijan has implemented for Palestine in education and health.

