Doha under fire: How Israel’s attack reshaped Middle East politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The recent twelve-day war between Israel and Iran has dramatically altered the balance of power in the Middle East, sending shockwaves across a region already fraught with tensions and fragile diplomatic efforts. The conflict revealed one undeniable truth: the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have emerged as the unrivaled military power in the region. While Tehran’s defeat was expected and, to many outside Iran, met with little surprise or concern, Israel’s decision to carry out a precision strike on Doha represents a far more profound and destabilizing development — one that challenges not just Iran or Hamas, but the entire Arab world.

The strike was officially aimed at eliminating the leadership of Hamas, a militant organization that has long thrived on the suffering of Gaza’s population. Yet the broader consequences go far beyond counterterrorism. This was the first time that the sovereignty of a United Nations member state — and a close U.S. and Türkiye ally — was so openly violated by Israel. Qatar has historically played the role of mediator in some of the region’s most sensitive conflicts, hosting peace negotiations and providing channels of communication between warring parties. For Israeli missiles to strike the heart of Doha was not just a military operation — it was a symbolic act that reverberated through Arab and Islamic capitals, challenging years of careful diplomacy.

According to intelligence reports, on Tuesday, September 9, fifteen Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a series of ten precision missile strikes on a single building in Doha. The building, Israeli officials claimed, housed top Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a U.S.-backed peace proposal for Gaza. The operation, codenamed Fiery Summit, was meticulously planned and executed, even involving aerial refueling aircraft to ensure success. The strike demonstrated Israel’s ability to project power with surgical precision far beyond its borders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known for his uncompromising stance on security, was unequivocal in his statement to the world:

“Today’s actions against the leaders of a terrorist organization were entirely an Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel carried it out, and Israel fully accepts responsibility.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Media reports later confirmed that Israel had informed both the Qatari authorities and the United States prior to the strike, though it remains unclear exactly how much advance warning was given. A senior Hamas source speaking to Al Jazeera revealed that the group’s leadership was in the middle of sensitive discussions about President Donald Trump’s latest ceasefire proposal when the attack occurred. This timing was particularly explosive: just two days earlier, Trump had issued what he described as a “final warning” to Hamas, echoing the ultimatum he once delivered to Iran. In that earlier case, Tehran was given sixty days to accept a U.S. proposal before Israeli forces — with tacit American approval — struck Iran’s nuclear facilities. Now, history seemed to be repeating itself in Gaza.

President Trump himself weighed in shortly after the attack through a post on his Truth Social platform. He stressed that the decision to strike Hamas leadership in Doha was made unilaterally by Israel and that he had learned of it through U.S. military channels rather than directly from Netanyahu.

“As soon as I was informed,” Trump wrote, “I immediately ordered my special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to notify the Qatari leadership — but it was already too late to prevent the strike.”

Trump was unusually candid in acknowledging Washington’s discomfort:

“An unsanctioned strike on the territory of Qatar — a sovereign state and close ally of the United States that has been working tirelessly and at great risk to mediate peace talks — does not serve the long-term goals of either Israel or America.”

However, he added a pointed qualifier: “The destruction of Hamas, which profits from the suffering of those living in Gaza, remains a worthy and just goal.”

In an attempt to defuse tensions, Trump revealed that he had personally spoken with both Qatar’s Emir and Prime Minister. During those conversations, he thanked them for their cooperation and assured them that nothing similar would occur again on their territory.

Yet Netanyahu’s subsequent remarks struck a very different tone.

“To Qatar and every nation that harbors terrorists,” he declared, “either you expel them or bring them to justice. If you do not, Israel will do it for you.”

This blunt warning underscored the widening gap between Washington’s diplomatic caution and Israel’s increasingly aggressive approach.

Türkiye, a regional heavyweight and NATO member, was among the first to condemn the strike. Ankara’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement accusing Israel of deliberately undermining peace efforts and integrating “expansionism and terrorism” into its state strategy.

“The attack on Doha demonstrates a complete lack of interest in achieving peace,” the statement read, calling for an emergency response from the international community.

This call has been answered. On September 14, just days after the strike, Doha will host an unprecedented emergency summit bringing together leaders of both the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Representatives from all 57 OIC member states and the 22 Arab League nations are expected to attend. The sheer scale of the meeting highlights the gravity of the crisis.

At the summit, delegates will debate a draft resolution prepared during a closed-door ministerial meeting earlier in the week. The resolution warns that Israel’s actions in Doha — combined with other recent operations — pose a direct threat to the ongoing process of normalization between Israel and several Arab states. Over the past decade, cautious steps toward rapprochement had been taken, with some Arab leaders beginning to see Israel not as an existential threat but as a potential partner in security and economic cooperation. The Doha strike now risks unraveling those fragile gains, reigniting mistrust and hostility.

While Arab and Islamic nations prepare their collective response, the United States finds itself walking a diplomatic tightrope. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jerusalem shortly after the strike, determined to “synchronize positions” with Israeli leadership. American media reported that Rubio reacted sharply to Israel’s decision, reflecting Washington’s unease with Netanyahu’s escalating tactics.

However, the Trump administration was equally clear in its broader message: U.S. support for Israel remains unwavering, even if Washington does “not always agree with the methods employed by Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Rubio’s agenda in Jerusalem is packed with urgent priorities: negotiating an end to active hostilities, shaping Gaza’s political future, and securing the release of Israeli and foreign hostages. In his public statements, Rubio reiterated his disapproval of the strike on Doha but emphasized that this disagreement would not damage U.S.-Israeli relations, which he described as “unshakably strong.”

Netanyahu, for his part, sought to project unity and resolve. He praised Rubio as a “special friend of Israel,” declaring that the alliance between the two countries had never been stronger.

“The bond between our nations is as enduring as the stones of the Western Wall,” Netanyahu said after accompanying Rubio on a symbolic visit to the holy site.

Such statements were clearly aimed at reassuring domestic audiences and signaling to regional rivals that the U.S.-Israeli partnership remains rock-solid despite the diplomatic turbulence.

Meanwhile, the strike has already begun to reshape the dynamics within Gaza itself. According to reports from Israeli intelligence and military officials, Hamas leadership is showing signs of fragmentation and internal panic. Several high-ranking figures have attempted to arrange safe passage for their families to third countries, submitting direct requests to Israel for approval.

Major General Ghassan Alian, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, confirmed that all such requests had been rejected outright. Among those seeking to flee were Hamas Minister Muhammad Madhoun and the families of Ismail Ashkar and Alaa al-Din Batha.

Major General Ghassan Alian, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories

Notably, Gaza City council member Anwar Attala managed to escape through Jordan roughly two weeks ago, an early indication of the mounting pressure inside the organization.

Despite these defections, Hamas continues to publicly urge ordinary Gaza residents not to evacuate southward, even as the IDF prepares for its next major offensive. From their fortified underground tunnels, Hamas leaders appear singularly focused on saving themselves and their families while cynically using civilians as human shields.

“They are lying to their own people while they flee for safety,” General Alian stated. He urged Gaza’s residents not to believe Hamas propaganda, revealing through the Arabic-language Facebook page of Israel’s “Al-Munsak” unit that senior Hamas figures had been secretly smuggling their families abroad, utterly indifferent to the fate of the population they claim to protect.

The Israeli strike on Doha has left the Middle East at a dangerous crossroads. For Israel, it was a demonstration of strength — a declaration that no target, no matter how distant or politically sensitive, is beyond its reach. For Qatar and its allies, it was a violation of sovereignty that risks undoing years of painstaking diplomacy. For the United States, it has created a dilemma: how to support its closest ally while preventing a wider regional conflagration.

The coming days will be decisive. Arab and Islamic leaders must now determine whether they can present a united front capable of deterring further escalation. The fragile normalization process between Israel and its neighbors hangs in the balance. If diplomacy fails, the region could slide back into cycles of mistrust and conflict just as it seemed poised to move toward a more stable future. The strike on Doha was not just a military operation — it was a test of the Middle East’s ability to find a path toward peace in the face of rising chaos.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az