Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as Türkiye's president

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took the oath of office to become Türkiye's president in Ankara, the nation’s capital, News.az reports.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at parliament, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Erdogan wrote in the mausoleum’s memorial book that the elections, which saw the presidential government system get a "vote of confidence,” opened the doors to a new era for Türkiye.

"For the next five years, we will continue to work heartily to realize our vision of the Century of Türkiye,” he added, referring to the length of his term, and the term of parliament, where his party and its allies have a majority of seats.

Erdogan also vowed to continue to protect the eternal fellowship of the nation, to grow and glorify the state.

