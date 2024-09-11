Red Bull’s F1 driver Verstappen ready for challenges and excitement at Azerbaijan GP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on the Baku street circuit , describing it as one of the most challenging tracks on the Formula One calendar.

“The Baku street circuit is one of the challenging tracks on the Formula One calendar. We have to boost the top speed through the long straights of the city track,” Verstappen said, News.Az reports.The Dutchman noted that he is looking forward to the weekend race.“The European stint of the 2024 Formula 1 season has ended. We have upcoming the Baku race followed by Singapore. It is always a good challenge coming to this city and is an interesting track to drive. So, we are ready to get back racing again and see what the weekend brings,” Verstappen mentioned." It is our priority to get our form back to where it needs to be. We always want to be more competitive and the Team has been working hard to improve the issues we have been seeing with the car from the past few races," he concluded.The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will take place on September 13-15 in the capital city of Baku.

News.Az