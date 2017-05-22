Registration for second participation in entrance exams over

+ ↺ − 16 px

The registration for the second participation in university entrance examinations to be held in Azerbaijan in the summer came to a close at 23:59 local time on Monday, APA reported.

Applicants chose to take part in the first entrance examinations for universities on the 1st and 4th specialty groups also registered for the second examinations at the State Examination Center’s website by May 22.

Moreover, applicants who, in their confirmed electronic applications, selected one or two of the three items on the 1st, 4th, and 5th special groups for universities and colleges were granted permission to select other items as well.

On March 16 and April 11, applicants who did not apply electronically were able to fill out their applications by the deadline and applied for the 1st and 5th specialty groups for universities and colleges.

Applicants who did not meet the deadline will not be able to take part in the examination.

