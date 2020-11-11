Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses - President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1.

“The problems of martyr families will be resolved. We have almost solved the housing problems of most of the families of our martyrs who were in line. This year, the families of 1,500 martyrs will be provided with houses and apartments by the state. Today, I am instructing all relevant agencies to provide financial support to the relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War as we call, as soon as possible, and they are being registered now. After accurate registration, they will be provided with apartments and houses,” the head of state said.

News.Az