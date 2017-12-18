Religious figures to receive salaries in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since February of next year, religious figures working in Azerbaijani mosques will be able to receive salaries, Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said Dec.18.

He said that from next year through the Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values, religious figures working in mosques will receive official salaries, Trend reports.

Gurbanli said the questions of salary amount and who will be receiving it, are to be solved at a later stage.

He said that imams (Islamic religious leaders) and other religious figures appointed by the Caucasus Muslims Administration in the mosque will receive salaries on the recommendation of the administration itself.

"The issue of salaries has a very great socio-political significance," he said.

News.Az

