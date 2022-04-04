Remains found in mass graves in Azerbaijan's Karabakh exhumed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human remains found in mass graves in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have been exhumed, the Military Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, together with representatives of the State Security Service, the State Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant structures exhumed the remains of human bodies from the discovered mass graves in Shusha region’s Dashalty village, Khojavand region’s Edilli village, Aghdam region’s Syrkhavend village, Khojaly district’s Farrukh village and other territories.

“These remains, presumably, belong to persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war. Forensic, molecular and genetic examinations of these remains have been ordered and other necessary actions have been taken,” the statement said.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office continues operational and investigative measures on a criminal case initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with war crimes, terrorism, deliberate murders and other crimes against peace and humanity committed by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups against the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az