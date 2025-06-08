Repharse Sinner takes first set 6-4 in French Open final against Alcaraz

Italy’s Jannik Sinner returns to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner secured the first set of the French Open men’s final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, News.Az informs via Toronto Star.

Alcaraz opened with intensity, pushing Sinner to chase down shots across the court and creating break opportunities in each of Sinner’s first three service games. He finally converted on his seventh chance after Sinner missed a forehand wide, but the Italian quickly responded with an immediate break of his own.

