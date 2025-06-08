Repharse Sinner takes first set 6-4 in French Open final against Alcaraz
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner secured the first set of the French Open men’s final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, News.Az informs via Toronto Star.
Alcaraz opened with intensity, pushing Sinner to chase down shots across the court and creating break opportunities in each of Sinner’s first three service games. He finally converted on his seventh chance after Sinner missed a forehand wide, but the Italian quickly responded with an immediate break of his own.
Sinner broke again in the 10th game to clinch the set 6-4.
Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.
Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros.
Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.
The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.