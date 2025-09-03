Reported drone attack on Russian railway causes major train disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Rostov Oblast's Governor Yuri Slyusar, unmanned aircraft reportedly targeted railroad facilities in the Russian region during the night of September 3rd, resulting in significant delays affecting 26 passenger trains.

Rostov Oblast, which borders Ukraine, serves as a key logistics hub for Russian military supplies. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted the region's transport infrastructure to disrupt Moscow's supply chains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian Railways said 26 passenger trains were delayed by around four hours.

Local authorities claimed that an unexploded ordnance landed on the roof of the Kuteinikovo station building, prompting the evacuation of passengers and staff. No casualties were reported.

"As a result of the drone attack... the contact network was temporarily disrupted," Slyusar said. "The building is now cordoned off. The bomb squad has been called in."

Russia's Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 25 over Rostov Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Since late July, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly hit railway facilities in Rostov, Voronezh, and Volgograd oblasts, each time temporarily halting or slowing passenger and cargo train movement.

Viktor Kevliuk, a retired military officer and defense expert, previously told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's targeting of railways is a deliberate strategy aimed at undermining Russia's dependence on rail for moving equipment, ammunition, and fuel.

"This systematic destruction of logistical hubs is part of a 'death by a thousand cuts' strategy," Kevliuk said. "Small but constant strikes, together, cause significant disruption to Russian supply lines."

News.Az