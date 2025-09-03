Ukraine destroys Russian speedboat attempting troop landing in Black Sea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Navy has destroyed a Russian Black Sea Fleet speedboat attempting to land troops on the Tendra Spit, killing seven Russian soldiers and injuring four more, the military branch reported on Sept. 3. The narrow island stretches roughly 65 kilometers (40 miles) off Ukraine’s southern coast.

Footage released by the Ukrainian Navy shows the strike was directed remotely by drones, though the specific weapon used was not disclosed. Ukrainian forces detected the operation and acted to stop the landing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This incident is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian naval assets. On Aug. 21, military intelligence reported destroying a Russian patrol boat near Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members. A week later, a Russian Buyan-M-class missile ship was damaged near occupied Crimea.

Over the course of the full-scale war, Ukraine has destroyed multiple Russian vessels, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, Sergei Kotov patrol ship, Ivanovets missile corvette, and several high-speed landing crafts. Kyiv claims that its missile and drone campaign has disabled or destroyed roughly one-third of the Black Sea Fleet, forcing Moscow to withdraw many of its forces further east from occupied Crimea.

