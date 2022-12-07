Representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy: We presented to peacekeepers our proposals on the assessment of environmental damage inflicted on our territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeepers, we have presented our proposals for a road map we have prepared for the monitoring of one of our main problems, the environment - the illegal exploitation of the Damirli and Gizilbulag fields and the assessment of the damage inflicted upon the environment. We hope to resume our activity tomorrow,” a representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy Masim Mammadov told in his interview with journalists, News.az reports.

News.Az