Representatives of CAE to hold meeting with the OSCE / ODIHR in Warsaw

A number of heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations will meet with representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in Warsaw with the organizational support of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis, APA reports.

CEA President Sahil Gasimov said that on the eve of the event, which will be held on May 7, it is also planned to hold meetings in the Ministry of Social Policy of Poland and other European officials.

According to him, at the same time, an international conference "History of Friendship and Cooperation between the Peoples of Azerbaijan and Poland in the Period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic" will be held with the support of the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Finland, Ukraine, Sweden and other countries will take part in the meetings and conferences.

